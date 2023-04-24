3 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, April 24

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 3 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
See our preview of Dow 30 component Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Revenue
|Bank of Hawaii
|BOH
|1.23
|1.55
|179
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|0.65
|0.64
|10783.84
|Philips
|PHG
|0.08
|0.15
|3987
