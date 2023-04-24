Investing

3 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, April 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
April 24, 2023 6:18 am

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 3 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

See our preview of Dow 30 component Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue
Bank of Hawaii BOH 1.23 1.55 179
Coca-Cola KO 0.65 0.64 10783.84
Philips PHG 0.08 0.15 3987

