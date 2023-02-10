Earnings Previews: Cleveland Cliffs, Coca-Cola, Peabody Energy

About 90 minutes after Friday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones industrials traded 0.09% higher, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq down 0.66%. China’s top-tier e-commerce companies were dragging the Nasdaq lower.
After markets closed Thursday, Cloudflare beat earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. The cybersecurity company also issued first-quarter and full-year guidance in line with expectations. Shares traded up about 3% Friday morning.
Lyft posted a net loss of $0.76 per share, while analysts had projected EPS of $0.13. Even worse, the company said it expects EBITDA of between $5 million and $15 million in the current quarter. Analysts had forecast $83.6 million. The stock was down about 35.6%.
PayPal beat the consensus EPS estimate but missed on revenue by about $10 million, or about 0.013%. The payment provider also raised fiscal year EPS guidance and expects current-quarter revenue to close above the average analyst estimate. Shares traded up 2.8%.
Before markets opened on Friday, Enbridge missed the consensus EPS estimate. The Canada-based firm also raised its annual dividend to CAD$3.55 and reaffirmed previous 2023 guidance. Shares traded up 1.5%.
After U.S. markets close on Monday, Palantir Technologies and Vornado Realty Trust will report their quarterly results.
Here is a look at what to expect from three firms reporting earnings first thing Tuesday morning.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
Cleveland-Cliffs
Shares of iron ore miner and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) have dropped by about 7% since posting a 52-week high last April. That is a 40% jump since putting up a 52-week low in early November. Iron ore prices have risen by around 56%, and steel prices are up almost 16% since posting annual lows at the same time.
Earlier this week, the company raised prices for certain steel products by a minimum of $50 a ton after raising prices on hot-rolled steel a few weeks ago by $850 a ton. Cliffs has set a 2023 price of $1,400 a ton for a mix of hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products for automakers, a price jump of $1,300 per ton compared to the 2022 price.
Of 12 brokerages covering the stock, five have a Buy or Strong Buy rating and six rate the shares at Hold. At a recent price of around $19.50 a share, the implied gain based on a median price target of $21.75 is 11.5%. At the high price target of $27.00, the upside potential is 38.5%.
Analysts forecast second-quarter revenue of $5.22 billion, which would be down 7.7% sequentially and by 2.4% year over year. Analysts are forecasting an adjusted loss per share of $0.28, down from EPS of $0.29 sequentially and from $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. For the full 2022 fiscal year, analysts expect Cliffs to report EPS of $2.90, down nearly 50%, on sales of $23.1 billion, up nearly 13%.
The stock trades at about 6.7 times expected 2022 EPS, 10.2 times estimated 2023 earnings of $1.90 and 8.2 times estimated 2024 earnings of $2.36 per share. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $11.82 to $34.04, and the company does not pay an annual dividend. Total shareholder return over the past year was negative 7.2%.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.