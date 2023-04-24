Unusual Put Option Trade in Livent Worth $210K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:23:07 ET an unusually large $210.00K block of Put contracts in Livent (LTHM) was bought, with a strike price of $19.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LTHM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.40%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 196,843K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is $33.57. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.65% from its latest reported closing price of $21.85.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is $1,138MM, an increase of 39.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Global Investments holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Winch Advisory Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMAT – Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 20.17% over the last quarter.

HMS Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Duality Advisers holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 184.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Livent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

