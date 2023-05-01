Unusual Call Option Trade in Nu Holdings Worth $440K

On April 28, 2023 at 09:56:30 ET an unusually large $440.00K block of Call contracts in Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 175 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.86%, a decrease of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 2,460,602K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings Ltd is $7.18. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 42.10% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd is $6,357MM, an increase of 245.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schf holds 1,558K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares, representing a decrease of 108.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 319K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 120,958.76% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 167K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 32.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,402K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 84.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 497.56% over the last quarter.

Old Well Partners holds 1,468K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Nu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform.

See all Nu Holdings Ltd regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel