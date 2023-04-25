Visa Says It Has 'Ambitious Crypto Product Roadmap,' Seeks Senior Web3 Dev

Writing on Twitter on Monday, April 24th, Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s “Head of Crypto” stated that his company has an “ambitious crypto product roadmap” and added a link to a job posting. According to the posting, Visa is seeking an experienced web3 developer in order to boost its digital assets team. The payment giant has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to cryptocurrencies throughout the recent turmoil in the industry.

Visa Is Looking to Expand Its Crypto Team With New Software Engineer

Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s Head of Crypto, announced on Twitter that his company is looking for a new developer to boost its digital assets team. The job posting states that candidates should be web3 stack enthusiasts and the original Twitter thread also states they should ideally have experience using Github Copilot or a similar tool.

In the same thread, Sheffield stated that Visa has an “ambitious crypto product roadmap” and is hoping the new senior software engineer will help the company “drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments.” Already in early February, it was reported that the company is in the process of exploring stablecoin settlements.

So far, the payment giant has repeatedly confirmed its dedication to the cryptocurrency industry. At the very end of February, it was rumored that both Visa and Mastercard had cooled off on digital assets as a result of the “crypto winter” but Sheffield took to Twitter on the same day to debunk the claims and stated that his company is instead seeking to deepen its connections with the sector.

Visa’s Long Involvement With the Cryptocurrency Industry

As a company, Visa has been maintaining various relationships with the cryptocurrency industry for several years. Already in 2020, the payments giant partnered with Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin exposing tens of millions of merchants to digital assets and helping facilitate wider adoption. That same year, it partnered with Fold to work on the world’s first debit card with Bitcoin rewards.

Since 2020, Visa has also partnered with multiple major cryptocurrency companies, primarily to issue more crypto-enabled cards. Last year in particular saw multiple developments with a Visa crypto card issued by Crypto.com in Singapore, and Blockchain.com launching a similar card in the US.

Much like the other major payments company, Mastercard, Visa has been maintaining a long-standing relationship with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Apart from various partnerships, the company has also been actively working to support blockchain technology, and one of the assignments at its recent hackathon centered on how to set up automatic recurring payments from a self-custody Ethereum wallet.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist