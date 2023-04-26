Unusual Put Option Trade in Marriott International (MAR) Worth $506.68K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:38:21 ET an unusually large $506.68K block of Put contracts in Marriott International (MAR) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.63 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MAR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 214,971K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $184.92. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of $174.33.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is $22,491MM, an increase of 319.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CATH – Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IBALX – Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced A holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 2.83% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 12.27% over the last quarter.

XYLD – Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.32% over the last quarter.

AWMIX – CIBC Atlas Mid Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $174.33 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

