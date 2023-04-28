Google Cloud Partners With Polygon to Accelerate Web3 Development

On Thursday, April 28th, Polygon announced it had entered into “a multi-year strategic alliance with Google Cloud to help accelerate the development of its ecosystem. The partnership is aimed at helping developers build and grow their web3 projects on the blockchain.

Google’s Blockchain Node Engine Now Supports Polygon Developers

According to a press release published this Thursday, Polygon has partnered with Google Cloud to help further improve its ecosystem. Google’s specialized Blockchain Node Engine is at the very center of the cooperation as it will “help developers overcome the time-intensive processes and costly overhead associated with provisioning, maintaining, and operating their own dedicated blockchain nodes”. In turn, this will enable them to build, maintain and grow their web3 projects more easily.

Google introduced its Blockchain Node Engine in late October 2022 with the intent of helping the development of blockchain-based platforms. At the time, Ethereum was revealed as the engine’s first supported blockchain. Mitesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Customer Engineering and Web3 Go-to-Market, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud also stated that Google is looking forward to working closely with Polygon Labs in enabling consumers to access web3 platform with more ease and security than ever:

The industry is experiencing a flight to quality as corporations seek to minimize risk when exploring new possibilities in Web3. Building on our work over the past few years, Google Cloud is helping the industry achieve escape velocity by directing our engineering efforts toward areas like improving data availability and enhancing the resilience and performance of scaling protocols like zero-knowledge proofs. Alongside Searce as our implementation partner, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Polygon Labs to deliver the enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure and developer-friendly tools that businesses need to offer fast, frictionless, and secure access to dApps for consumers.

President of Polygon Labs, Ryan Wyatt was similarly pleased with the partnership. He expressed his hope that will, among other benefits, “increase transaction throughput enabling use cases in gaming, supply chain management, and DeFi.” He concluded by saying that the “strategic alliance” will lead to more widespread blockchain adoption.

Polygon’s Month of Major Partnerships

Polygon Labs’ partnership with Google was its second similar announcement in only two days. This Wednesday, the platform also revealed that OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund is now supported on its blockchain. The fund is the first ever to record its stakeholders and transactions using blockchain technology.

Franklin Templeton, the company behind the $272 million fund, is one of the largest asset management firms in the world and is overseeing around $1.5 trillion dollars. It is one of the major financial firms that has maintained an active interest in blockchain for multiple years and has been working with Stellar and its blockchain and services since at least 2019.

The two recent developments come at a much-needed time for Polygon as it was forced to cut its workforce by around 20% as part of its consolidation efforts in late February. Much like the rest of the digital assets industry, the Ethereum scaling platform has been adversely affected by major calamities and the huge downturn in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist