Google Hires Former BlockFi Exec to Lead Web3 Charge in Asia-Pacific

Rishi Ramchandani, a former executive of the now-bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, has taken on a new role in Google Cloud as APAC Web3 Lead, according to his LinkedIn profile. The move comes a few months after Google Cloud assembled its Web3 team to capitalize on the rapidly-growing industry.

Former BlockFi vice president for Asia Rishi Ramchandani is joining Google Cloud as Asia-Pacific (APAC) Web3 Lead, according to his post on LinkedIn. Ramchandani’s new role was also announced by Mitesh Agarwal, a managing director at Google focusing on cloud business customers, partner engineering, and a Web3-related initiative.

“Excited for the next step in my career! I look forward to growing Google Cloud’s #web3 efforts in APAC and working with the great people there.” – Rishi Ramchandani wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Google Cloud is the tech giant’s cloud services unit that aims to grow the Web3 ecosystem, which includes businesses developing innovative solutions using blockchain technology. Google Cloud helps these companies by helping them facilitate the development, storage, and deployment of new offerings, according to the company’s spokesperson.

Google’s cloud unit collaborates with some of the biggest crypto and Web3 firms in the world, such as Coinbase Global, Sky Mavis, Nansen, Dapper Labs, and Hedera, among others. Google’s parent company Alphabet has been one of the top blockchain investors in 2022.

Google Cloud’s Web3 Push and the Launch of a Blockchain Node Engine

Google Cloud assembled its Web3 team in May to capitalize on the rapidly growing crypto and blockchain-related industries. Google wants to provide back-end services to developers who want to create their Web3 apps as the tech behemoth ramps up efforts to increase its market share in the cloud infrastructure market.

Ramchandani will be joining Google Cloud’s APAC team after working at the troubled crypto lender BlockFi for more than two years. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy last month in the wake of the FTX collapse, which sent shockwaves through the crypto industry.

Just months after creating its Web3 squad, Google Cloud launched a Blockchain Node Engine – “a fully managed node-hosting for web3 development.” The solution offers a way to handle node creation, allowing developers to focus entirely on developing their Web3 software. According to its official blog post, Blockchain Node Engine “minimizes the need for node operations.

“Web3 companies who require dedicated nodes can relay transactions, deploy smart contracts and read or write blockchain data with the reliability, performance and security they expect from Google Cloud compute and network infrastructure.” Introducing Blockchain Node Engine: fully managed node-hosting for Web3 development

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist