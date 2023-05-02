Unusual Call Option Trade in Morgan Stanley Worth $516K

On May 1, 2023 at 11:35:25 ET an unusually large $516.00K block of Call contracts in Morgan Stanley (MS) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 417 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.11th percentile of all recent large trades made in MS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.42%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 1,628,021K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $99.82. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of $89.97.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 5,311K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,320K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 1.12% over the last quarter.

BKD Wealth Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 5.27% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST – Transamerica Madison Diversified Income VP Service holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 62.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 170.27% over the last quarter.

JHTRX – JPMorgan Hedged Equity 3 Fund Class R6 holds 138K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Declares $0.78 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $89.97 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 3.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.84%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

