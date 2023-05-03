Unusual Call Option Trade in VFC Worth $275.73K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:30:13 ET an unusually large $275.73K block of Call contracts in V.F. (VFC) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in VFC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.14%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 413,977K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $28.88. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from its latest reported closing price of $22.76.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is $12,248MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 215K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 3.03% over the last quarter.

GEQYX – EQUITY INDEX FUND Institutional holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST – JNL holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Lumature Wealth Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 3.84% over the last quarter.

V.F. Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $22.76 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 5.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 8.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company’s purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

