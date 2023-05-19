Unusual Call Option Trade in Walgreens Boots Alliance Worth $238K

On May 18, 2023 at 12:25:24 ET an unusually large $238.00K block of Call contracts in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was bought, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 246 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WBA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 551,449K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 41.38. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.16% from its latest reported closing price of 32.04.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 135,932MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,991K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,569K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,888K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,593K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,319K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,278K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 91.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,434K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

