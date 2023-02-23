Unusual Put Option Trade in American Airlines Group Worth $461.81K

On February 22, 2023 at 10:10:20 (ET) an unusually large $461.81K block of Put contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 114 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of February 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $16.90. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of $15.69.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual EPS is $1.52, an increase of 678.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1007 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.14%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 398,279K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 3.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 38,099K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,454K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,157K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VPMCX – Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,400K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,835K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 0.29% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 16,743K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JETS – U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 16,590K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,865K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 14.20% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

This article originally appeared on Fintel