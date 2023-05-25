Goldman Sachs Maintains Myriad Genetics Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 21.99. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of 22.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 743MM, an increase of 6.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.12%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 90,139K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,731K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,787K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 77.85% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,023K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,195K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 114.71% over the last quarter.

VEXPX – VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,693K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel