RA Capital Sells Out of Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), effectively closing their position in the company.

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. The company’s ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 8,401,687 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309,859 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORTX by 47.32% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors LLC holds 7,987,396 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307,751 shares, representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORTX by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) holds 6,949,416 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd holds 4,319,049 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchard Therapeutics plc. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Orchard Therapeutics plc is 0.0305%, a decrease of 4.3707%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 54,369,227 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

