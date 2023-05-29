Investing

6 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, May 30

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 29, 2023 12:26 pm

There are 6 earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday, one before markets open and 5 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three Tuesday morning reports from Box, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and HP Inc.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Skyline Champion SKY 0.94 1.51 538.33
Ambarella AMBA -0.21 0.44 62.01
Box BOX 0.27 0.23 249.33
Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE 0.48 0.44 7309.82
HP Inc. HPQ 0.76 1.08 13053.34
Sportsman’s Warehouse SPWH -0.37 0.05 266.66

