Investing

18 Earnings Report Due Tuesday, August 29

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 28, 2023 3:35 pm

There are 18 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 11 before U.S. markets open and 7 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
American Woodmark AMWD 2.30 1.71 497.31
Bank of Montreal BMO 2.34 3.09 5969.62
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 1.29 2.01 6054.57
Best Buy BBY 1.06 1.54 9515.97
Big Lots BIG -4.11 -2.28 1099.95
Catalent CTLT 0.11 1.04 1053.18
Donaldson DCI 0.78 0.84 896.05
J.M. Smucker SJM 2.02 1.67 1837.49
Malibu Boats MBUU 2.31 2.43 327.26
NIO NIO -2.96 -1.34 9164.84
Pinduoduo PDD 7.30 n/a 43357.90
Ambarella AMBA -0.21 0.20 62.02
Box BOX 0.35 0.28 261.32
Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE 0.47 0.48 6989.78
HP Inc. HPQ 0.86 1.04 13376.89
nCino NCNO 0.07 -0.04 114.98
PVH PVH 1.75 2.08 2184.10
ZTO Express ZTO 2.80 1.56 10228.46

