18 Earnings Report Due Tuesday, August 29

There are 18 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 11 before U.S. markets open and 7 after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|American Woodmark
|AMWD
|2.30
|1.71
|497.31
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|2.34
|3.09
|5969.62
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS
|1.29
|2.01
|6054.57
|Best Buy
|BBY
|1.06
|1.54
|9515.97
|Big Lots
|BIG
|-4.11
|-2.28
|1099.95
|Catalent
|CTLT
|0.11
|1.04
|1053.18
|Donaldson
|DCI
|0.78
|0.84
|896.05
|J.M. Smucker
|SJM
|2.02
|1.67
|1837.49
|Malibu Boats
|MBUU
|2.31
|2.43
|327.26
|NIO
|NIO
|-2.96
|-1.34
|9164.84
|Pinduoduo
|PDD
|7.30
|n/a
|43357.90
|Ambarella
|AMBA
|-0.21
|0.20
|62.02
|Box
|BOX
|0.35
|0.28
|261.32
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|HPE
|0.47
|0.48
|6989.78
|HP Inc.
|HPQ
|0.86
|1.04
|13376.89
|nCino
|NCNO
|0.07
|-0.04
|114.98
|PVH
|PVH
|1.75
|2.08
|2184.10
|ZTO Express
|ZTO
|2.80
|1.56
|10228.46
