Earnings Previews: Bilibili, Dollar General, Macy's

In mid-morning trading on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrials were down 0.36%, the S&P 500 up 0.17% and the Nasdaq up 0.68%.

After U.S. markets close Tuesday, earnings reports from Box, HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are due. Tanker shipping company Frontline reports results before markets open on Wednesday, and then C3.ai, CrowdStrike, Nordstrom and Salesforce will report quarterly results later in the day.

Here is a preview of three companies reporting quarterly results before early Thursday.



Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) offers gaming, video and live broadcasting platforms for children and teens in the People’s Republic of China. Over the past year, Bilibili shares have dropped by about 21.5%. From its 52-week high posted early last June, the stock is down almost 45%. The company last week instituted an up-charge for some exclusive videos in an effort to gin up additional revenue. Like its introduction of pay-per-view video last July, this new charge is unlikely to sit well with users.

Of 37 brokerages covering Bilibili, 29 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating, with the others rating the stock at Hold. At a recent price of around $16.50 per share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $25.82 is 56.5%. At the high target of $39.76, the implied upside is 141%.

The consensus estimates call for fiscal first-quarter revenue of $725.99 million, which would be down 18.5% sequentially but up 9.2% year over year. Analysts have forecast an adjusted loss per share of $0.41, better than the prior quarter’s loss of $0.48 per share and considerably better than the year-ago loss of $0.66 per share. For full fiscal 2023 ending in December, analysts expect Bilibili to post a per-share loss of $1.23, compared to a loss last year of $2.46, on sales of $3.52 billion, up 10.8%.

Bilibili is not expected to post a profit in 2023 or 2024. In 2025, a projected profit of $0.42 per share yields a price multiple of 39.5. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $8.23 to $30.35. Bilibili does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return for the past year is negative 21.01%.



Dollar General

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) have declined by about 9.4% over the past 12 months, including a drop of 18.25% for the year to date. Already one of the nation’s largest retailers based on the number of stores, Dollar General plans to spiff up its stores and add more staff so that the new customers it expects to attract during the economic slowdown will be willing to return. The company also plans to open more than 1,000 new stores, driving revenue higher.