Goldman Sachs Maintains PagSeguro Digital Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of PagSeguro Digital Ltd – (NYSE:PAGS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd – is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd – is 20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.28%, a decrease of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 206,024K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,548K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 4.85% over the last quarter.

FEMSX – Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 13,296K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 11,246K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 43.94% over the last quarter.

NEWFX – NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,161K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 39.48% over the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

This article originally appeared on Fintel