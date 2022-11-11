Capital Research Global Investors Sells Most of PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Position

Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,497,733 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS). This represents 1.7% of the company.
In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 13,850,878 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).
What are other large shareholders doing?
Capital World Investors holds 24,359,458 shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,291,708 shares, representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 24.36% over the last quarter.
Fmr Llc holds 17,721,115 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,368,433 shares, representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 0.71% over the last quarter.
FEMSX – Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,488,707 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165,137 shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 27.52% over the last quarter.
NEWFX – NEW WORLD FUND INC Class A holds 13,348,498 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,510,598 shares, representing a decrease of 38.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 45.05% over the last quarter.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.39%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PagSeguro Digital Ltd is 0.3248%, a decrease of 22.2456%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.97% to 213,569,519 shares.
Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.