Capital Research Global Investors Sells Most of PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Position

Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,497,733 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS). This represents 1.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 13,850,878 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,359,458 shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,291,708 shares, representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Fmr Llc holds 17,721,115 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,368,433 shares, representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 0.71% over the last quarter.

FEMSX – Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,488,707 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165,137 shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 27.52% over the last quarter.

NEWFX – NEW WORLD FUND INC Class A holds 13,348,498 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,510,598 shares, representing a decrease of 38.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 45.05% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PagSeguro Digital Ltd is 0.3248%, a decrease of 22.2456%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.97% to 213,569,519 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel