Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Liberty Latin America With Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Liberty Latin America Ltd – (NASDAQ:LILA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd – is 11.06. The forecasts range from a low of 8.79 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 51.67% from its latest reported closing price of 7.29.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd – is 4,835MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILA is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 35,592K shares. The put/call ratio of LILA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 4,252K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,631K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 1,960K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 1.92% over the last quarter.

S& holds 1,893K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 107,548.59% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,627K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

