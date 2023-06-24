Barclays Downgrades Viatris

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viatris is 12.64. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 10.05.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is 16,163MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Viatris Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.05 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 4.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 6.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=119).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 1,018,929K shares. The put/call ratio of VTRS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 55,009K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,291K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,611K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,525K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,904K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,324K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,265K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,317K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Viatris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viatris Inc. is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. It provides access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage its collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through its one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare GatewayTM. Formed in November 2020through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris’ portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghaiand Hyderabad, India.

