Switzerland Freezes Terraform Labs and Do Kwon Assets Worth $26M

Do Kwon, founder and former CEO of Terraform Labs, saw his crypto assets frozen by Swiss prosecutors, Digital Asset reported. The authorities seized $26 million worth of cryptocurrency funds belonging to Kwon and other Terraform senior executives, reportedly on the request of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Swiss Prosecutors Freeze Crypto Funds Belonging to Top Terraform Executives
Swiss authorities have reportedly frozen roughly $26 million in crypto funds tied to the collapsed Terraform Labs and its top executives. The firm’s leaders who saw their assets frozen include Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon, CFO Han Chang-joon, and former head of research Nicholas Platias.
The move came following requests from the US federal prosecutors in New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Per the reports, the crypto funds were held in Switzerland-based digital asset bank Sygnum.
The action follows April reports which suggested that prosecutors in South Korea detected a notable amount of “criminal proceeds” associated with Terraform Labs that were deposited into a Swiss bank. In turn, the prosecutors asked overseas authorities to seize those funds. Later that month, the plaintiffs indicted Daniel Shin, Terraform co-founder, and nine others on several allegations, including breach of trust, violation of the capital markets law, fraud, and more.
Do Kwon Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
Terraform Labs was a blockchain firm that crumbled in May 2022 after its algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister token LUNA collapsed, eradicating more than $40 billion in crypto market cap. Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform, has repeatedly denied accusations against him, claiming he had no intention to defraud investors.
After going missing for several months, Kwon was arrested by authorities in Montenegro in March, where he is still being held. Last week, a court in Montenegro sentenced Kwon to four months in prison, accusing him of forging travel documents.
Now, what will happen with the 31-year-old remains to be seen, given that both US and South Korean authorities seek to extradite him and put him on trial for his wrongdoings related to the Terraform Labs collapse. Han Chang-joon was also sentenced to four months in prison in Montenegro after being found guilty of the same charges.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.