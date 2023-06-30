Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of C3.ai With Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of C3.ai Inc – (NYSE:AI) with a Perform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.65% Downside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc – is 27.43. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.65% from its latest reported closing price of 35.46.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc – is 269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 27.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.29%, an increase of 280.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.32% to 53,239K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baker Hughes Holdings holds 6,920K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,958K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 190.72% over the last quarter.
NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,515K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 197.41% over the last quarter.
Voloridge Investment Management holds 1,785K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 54.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 490.44% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,571K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 444.31% over the last quarter.
C3.ai Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.
Key filings for this company:
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.