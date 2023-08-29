Alliance Global Partners Downgrades AgileThought

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Alliance Global Partners downgraded their outlook for AgileThought Inc – (NASDAQ:AGIL) from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,104.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AgileThought Inc – is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 1,104.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.18.

The projected annual revenue for AgileThought Inc – is 203MM, an increase of 21.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in AgileThought Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIL is 0.01%, a decrease of 91.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.44% to 1,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX – Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 474K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 120.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 89.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX – Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 81.55% over the last quarter.

QWVOX – Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 120.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 89.67% over the last quarter.

IWC – iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 71.99% over the last quarter.

AgileThought Background Information

Agilethought, Inc. offers software development services. The Company provides business intelligence, cloud, share point, content management, mobile and web application development, and user interface services. Agilethought serves clients in the State of Florida.

