Oppenheimer Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.53. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of 17.47.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,246MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $17.47 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 815,919K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 2.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 41,403K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,799K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,424K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,016K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,429K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 89.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,487K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,520K shares, representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 10.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,087K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

