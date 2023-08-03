Wolfe Research Upgrades Zebra Technologies

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Zebra Technologies – (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies – is 339.01. The forecasts range from a low of 276.74 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.58% from its latest reported closing price of 241.16.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies – is 5,791MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.27%, a decrease of 23.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 50,925K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,688K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 28.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,592K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,536K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 17.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 15.99% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,201K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators.

