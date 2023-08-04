Insiders Are Diving Into These 3 Stocks

Insider action is closely monitored among investors. After all, it’s easy to understand why these transactions receive so much attention, as it’s a confidence booster for investors when an insider swoops in for a buy.
But who is considered an insider?
An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange Act as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses information because of their relationship with the company. Of course, many strict rules apply.
As of late, three stocks – Lockheed Martin LMT, Lennar LEN, and Exxon Mobil XOM – have all seen insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Exxon Mobil
Jeffrey Ubben, a director, made a big splash very recently, acquiring 458,000 XOM shares at a total transaction value of nearly $50 million. XOM shares have found themselves back in attention following the recent rise in oil prices, up 6% since Mid-July and widely outperforming the general market.
The company’s growth has significantly cooled from 2022’s euphoria, with earnings forecasted to decline 37% on 21% lower revenues in its current year. Still, income-focused investors stand to reap solid payouts, with XOM shares yielding 3.5% annually currently.
In addition, the company continues to be a cash-generating machine; operating cash flow totaled $9.4 billion throughout its latest quarter, with free cash flow reaching $5 billion.
Lockheed Martin
John Donovan, a director, purchased 548 LMT shares in July, with the transaction totaling approximately $250,000. The company recently reported quarterly results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 4.6% and sales expectations by 5%.
LMT shares appear attractive from a valuation standpoint, with the current 16.5X forward earnings multiple reflecting a 38% discount relative to the Zacks Aerospace – Defense industry and beneath 2022 highs of 18.4X.
The stock carries a Style Score of ‘B’ for Value.
The company also boasts a shareholder-friendly nature, with its dividend payout growing more than 8% over the past five years. Shares currently yield 2.7% annually, nearly double that of its Zacks industry average.
Further stating its shareholder-friendly nature, LMT purchased $500 million worth of shares and delivered $784 million in dividends throughout its latest release, with the former helping put a floor in for shares.
Lennar
Amy Banse, a director, recently purchased roughly $100k in Lennar shares at a price tag of $126.42 per share. The company’s earnings expectations have turned highly positive over the last several months, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Lennar posted results that blew away expectations in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 30% and reporting sales 10% ahead of expectations. Impressively, the company has exceeded EPS expectations by an average of 20% across its last four quarters.
As we can see below, shares have gotten a boost post-earnings following back-to-back releases.
The company’s growth is slated to taper in its current year, with estimates suggesting a 28% decline in earnings on 3% lower revenues. Still, growth resumes in FY24, as expectations allude to a 3% recovery in the bottom line and a 2.3% bump in sales year-over-year.
Bottom Line
Investors closely follow insider transactions. After all, if an insider is buying, it sends a positive message to shareholders, whereas selling could convey negative sentiment in certain circumstances.
And insiders of all three companies above – Lockheed Martin LMT, Lennar LEN, and Exxon Mobil XOM – have recently made splashes.
Importantly, insiders have a longer-term holding horizon than most, a critical aspect that market participants should be aware of.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
This article originally appeared on Zacks
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.