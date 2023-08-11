Make the Most of Your Retirement With These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It’s pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it’s a keeper. Of course, there’s a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we’ve found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors’ portfolios.

Let’s learn about some of Zacks’ highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Lg Cap Growth A (APGAX) has a 0.84% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 13.53% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FADTX is part of the Sector – Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 19.54% over the last five years, FADTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R (RRCOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a “buy and hold” mindset. RRCOX has an expense ratio of 1.12%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 11.89% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they’ve got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (APGAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FADTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RRCOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks