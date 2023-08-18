3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund’s quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we’ve identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock M (FDTEX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDTEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a “buy and hold” mindset. With annual returns of 11.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Research D (JNRFX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. JNRFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.47% over the last five years, JNRFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund (PRSCX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, PRSCX–part of the Sector – Tech mutual fund category–gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 12.43%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they’ve got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

Zacks