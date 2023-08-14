Citigroup Downgrades Cano Health

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Cano Health Inc – (NYSE:CANO) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 574.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc – is 2.77. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 574.16% from its latest reported closing price of 0.41.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health Inc – is 3,321MM, an increase of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 140,714K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diameter Capital Partners holds 21,621K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,729K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,894K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 34.83% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 10,427K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,720K shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 57.22% over the last quarter.

OGGFX – JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5,845K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 34.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,128K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

