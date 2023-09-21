Wells Fargo Upgrades SITE Centers

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside
As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is 15.61. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of 13.35.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is 567MM, a decrease of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.18%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 210,875K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,091K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,032K shares, representing an increase of 39.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 1,154.19% over the last quarter.
IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,042K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,273K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 12.90% over the last quarter.
VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,406K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 1.99% over the last quarter.
PGGM Investments holds 6,161K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,952K shares, representing a decrease of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 19.61% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,562K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing an increase of 74.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 64.47% over the last quarter.
SITE Centers Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.