More Rate Hikes in Cards on Sticky Inflation? ETFs to Buy

The release of the meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent gathering sheds light on the discussions surrounding inflation and the potential need for further rate hikes. A significant division among members becomes evident, with various viewpoints on the appropriate course of action.

Divergent Views on Rate Hikes

During the meeting, a prevailing sentiment among the majority of Federal Reserve members centered on the presence of “significant upside risks” to inflation. This apprehension led to deliberations on the necessity of additional rate hikes. However, this viewpoint was not unanimous, as a subset of participants urged caution and favored maintaining the existing interest rates.

Varied Perspectives on Inflation Management

While a consensus existed around the need for a rate hike in July, differing perspectives emerged regarding the appropriate strategy for managing inflation. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for continued efforts to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target.

On the contrary, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggested that the Fed might be reaching a point where it can maintain steady interest rates and let prior rate hikes contribute to lowering inflation. During in the July meeting, the Fed decided to raise rates by a quarter percentage point, setting them within the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Market Expectations and Data Dependency

Current market sentiment is aligned with an 88.5% likelihood that the Fed will maintain its benchmark interest rate within the 5.25% to 5.50% range during the upcoming September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. However, the path forward remains contingent on forthcoming data.

Rates to Remain Higher for Longer?

September rate hike or not, one thing is evident from the latest Fed minutes that interest rates are likely stay elevated for a longer period time. No rate cuts are expected in the near term. Against this backdrop, investors can hedge the higher rates with the below-mentioned ETFs (read: Rates to Remain Higher for Longer? ETFs to Benefit).

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX – Up 1.1% on Aug 16

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF RATE – Up 0.9% on Aug 16

FolioBeyond Alternative Income And Interest Rate Hedge ETF RISR – Up 0.3% on Aug 16

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF CPII – Up 0.1% on Aug 16

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE): ETF Research Reports

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX): ETF Research Reports

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR): ETF Research Reports

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks