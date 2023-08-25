Deutsche Bank Downgrades Digital Realty Trust

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.24% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 122.06. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.24% from its latest reported closing price of 127.46.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,109MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.55%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 349,840K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 3.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 29,860K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,028K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,011K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 9,554K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,021K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,012K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,737K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,349K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing an increase of 52.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

