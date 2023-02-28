Philotimo Fund Now Owns 14% of One Group Hospitality

Fintel reports that Philotimo Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS). This represents 14.0% of the company.
In their previous filing dated August 9, 2018 they reported 5.19MM shares and 18.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.71% Upside
As of February 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for One Group Hospitality is $12.88. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27.
The projected annual revenue for One Group Hospitality is $386MM, an increase of 23.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 73.68%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Group Hospitality. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKS is 0.08%, a decrease of 62.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 13,295K shares. The put/call ratio of STKS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are large shareholders doing?
Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,482K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 99.92% over the last quarter.
CastleKnight Management holds 963K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 9.70% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 790K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
JCP Investment Management holds 632K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 99.88% over the last quarter.
IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 465K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 10.27% over the last quarter.
ONE Group Hospitality Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company tha tdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.