Morgan Stanley Downgrades Stem

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Stem Inc – (NYSE:STEM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem Inc – is 9.62. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 106.04% from its latest reported closing price of 4.67.

The projected annual revenue for Stem Inc – is 654MM, an increase of 57.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.10%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 109,150K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 10,632K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,970K shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 466.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,531K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,815K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,477K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 22.06% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,299K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Stem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter.

