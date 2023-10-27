Here's How Much Paralegals Make in Every US State MangoStar_Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Legal professions, such as judges and lawyers, are among the most stable, well-paying, impactful, and potentially rewarding jobs in the United States. These benefits come with a significant upfront cost, however, as earning a law degree typically requires three years of rigorous postgraduate study, in addition to a bachelor’s degree.

But for those seeking a career in law who are either unwilling or unable to invest the necessary time and money into their education, there are alternative options.

Paralegals and legal assistants work alongside attorneys, often in law firms or in state, local, or federal government, and derive many of the same benefits. Their day-to-day duties typically include gathering facts for a case, researching legal precedent and relevant laws, summarizing reports, and filing exhibits, briefs, and appeals with courts.

While compensation for paralegals is not as high as it is for lawyers, neither are the educational requirements. Paralegal roles typically only require a two-year associate’s degree, and in much of the country, compensation for paralegals is higher than it is for most other occupations. (Here is a look at the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

According to the BLS, the typical paralegal in the U.S. earned $59,200 in 2022, about 28% more the median annual wage across all occupations of $46,310. But exactly how much paralegals make can vary from state to state by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using data from the BLS’ May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much paralegals make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all paralegals and legal assistants in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2021. Wage data was unavailable for Arkansas and Rhode Island, and as a result, these states were excluded from analysis.

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for paralegals ranges from about $43,600 to nearly $70,000. Many of the highest paying states for paralegals also have a higher than average cost of living. Still, living expenses in many of these places are not high enough to offset the premiums paid for paralegal services. (Here is a look at the most expensive city to live in every state.)

48. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $43,590

$43,590 Cost of living: 13.4% less than U.S. (the lowest)

13.4% less than U.S. (the lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $49,431 (3rd lowest)

$49,431 (3rd lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.7 (10th lowest)

1.7 (10th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 1,950 (15th lowest)

47. Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $47,710

$47,710 Cost of living: 7.3% less than U.S. (20th lowest)

7.3% less than U.S. (20th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $51,176 (6th lowest)

$51,176 (6th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.8 (15th lowest)

1.8 (15th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 5,590 (21st highest)

46. West Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $47,990

$47,990 Cost of living: 9.2% less than U.S. (9th lowest)

9.2% less than U.S. (9th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $52,423 (9th lowest)

$52,423 (9th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.9 (5th highest)

2.9 (5th highest) Total employment in occupation: 1,990 (16th lowest)

45. South Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,190

$48,190 Cost of living: 6.3% less than U.S. (22nd lowest)

6.3% less than U.S. (22nd lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $51,229 (7th lowest)

$51,229 (7th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.9 (6th highest)

2.9 (6th highest) Total employment in occupation: 6,150 (17th highest)

44. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,320

$48,320 Cost of living: 10.1% less than U.S. (6th lowest)

10.1% less than U.S. (6th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $53,197 (14th lowest)

$53,197 (14th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.3 (20th highest)

2.3 (20th highest) Total employment in occupation: 1,850 (14th lowest)

43. Tennessee

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,420

$48,420 Cost of living: 9.1% less than U.S. (10th lowest)

9.1% less than U.S. (10th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $52,848 (12th lowest)

$52,848 (12th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.5 (5th lowest)

1.5 (5th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 4,740 (25th lowest)

42. Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,490

$48,490 Cost of living: 9.7% less than U.S. (8th lowest)

9.7% less than U.S. (8th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $53,209 (15th lowest)

$53,209 (15th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.8 (13th lowest)

1.8 (13th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 2,840 (21st lowest)

41. Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,490

$48,490 Cost of living: 8.8% less than U.S. (12th lowest)

8.8% less than U.S. (12th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $52,778 (11th lowest)

$52,778 (11th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.9 (20th lowest)

1.9 (20th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 2,680 (19th lowest)

40. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,500

$48,500 Cost of living: 8.2% less than U.S. (17th lowest)

8.2% less than U.S. (17th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $52,489 (10th lowest)

$52,489 (10th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.9 (17th lowest)

1.9 (17th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 1,500 (11th lowest)

39. Alabama

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,620

$48,620 Cost of living: 11.9% less than U.S. (2nd lowest)

11.9% less than U.S. (2nd lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,387 (19th lowest)

$54,387 (19th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.9 (16th lowest)

1.9 (16th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 3,770 (23rd lowest)

38. North Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,740

$48,740 Cost of living: 8.9% less than U.S. (11th lowest)

8.9% less than U.S. (11th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $53,076 (13th lowest)

$53,076 (13th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.4 (2nd lowest)

1.4 (2nd lowest) Total employment in occupation: 580 (3rd lowest)

37. Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $48,810

$48,810 Cost of living: 10.9% less than U.S. (3rd lowest)

10.9% less than U.S. (3rd lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,119 (18th lowest)

$54,119 (18th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.5 (3rd lowest)

1.5 (3rd lowest) Total employment in occupation: 2,800 (20th lowest)

36. Wisconsin

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $49,970

$49,970 Cost of living: 6.7% less than U.S. (21st lowest)

6.7% less than U.S. (21st lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $53,295 (16th lowest)

$53,295 (16th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.7 (9th lowest)

1.7 (9th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 4,840 (24th highest)

35. Louisiana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $50,310

$50,310 Cost of living: 8.7% less than U.S. (13th lowest)

8.7% less than U.S. (13th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,699 (22nd lowest)

$54,699 (22nd lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.8 (7th highest)

2.8 (7th highest) Total employment in occupation: 5,250 (22nd highest)

34. Ohio

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $50,580

$50,580 Cost of living: 7.5% less than U.S. (19th lowest)

7.5% less than U.S. (19th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,394 (20th lowest)

$54,394 (20th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.5 (6th lowest)

1.5 (6th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 8,200 (11th highest)

33. Nebraska

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $50,610

$50,610 Cost of living: 8.2% less than U.S. (16th lowest)

8.2% less than U.S. (16th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,785 (23rd lowest)

$54,785 (23rd lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.8 (14th lowest)

1.8 (14th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 1,720 (12th lowest)

32. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $50,960

$50,960 Cost of living: 2.5% more than U.S. (12th highest)

2.5% more than U.S. (12th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $49,681 (4th lowest)

$49,681 (4th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.0 (22nd lowest)

2.0 (22nd lowest) Total employment in occupation: 1,310 (8th lowest)

31. North Carolina

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $51,340

$51,340 Cost of living: 6.2% less than U.S. (23rd lowest)

6.2% less than U.S. (23rd lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $54,521 (21st lowest)

$54,521 (21st lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.6 (13th highest)

2.6 (13th highest) Total employment in occupation: 12,290 (7th highest)

30. Georgia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $51,420

$51,420 Cost of living: 4.2% less than U.S. (24th highest)

4.2% less than U.S. (24th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $53,588 (17th lowest)

$53,588 (17th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.7 (9th highest)

2.7 (9th highest) Total employment in occupation: 12,510 (5th highest)

29. Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $52,000

$52,000 Cost of living: 8.6% less than U.S. (14th lowest)

8.6% less than U.S. (14th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $56,463 (23rd highest)

$56,463 (23rd highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.5 (4th lowest)

1.5 (4th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 400 (the lowest)

28. Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $52,190

$52,190 Cost of living: 1.4% more than U.S. (15th highest)

1.4% more than U.S. (15th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $51,444 (8th lowest)

$51,444 (8th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 3.9 (the highest)

3.9 (the highest) Total employment in occupation: 36,060 (2nd highest)

27. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $52,660

$52,660 Cost of living: 10.4% less than U.S. (5th lowest)

10.4% less than U.S. (5th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $58,153 (19th highest)

$58,153 (19th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.7 (8th lowest)

1.7 (8th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 2,570 (18th lowest)

26. Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $52,820

$52,820 Cost of living: 5.4% less than U.S. (25th lowest)

5.4% less than U.S. (25th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $55,677 (25th highest)

$55,677 (25th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.5 (15th highest)

2.5 (15th highest) Total employment in occupation: 4,080 (24th lowest)

25. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $54,100

$54,100 Cost of living: 9.9% less than U.S. (7th lowest)

9.9% less than U.S. (7th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,430 (16th highest)

$59,430 (16th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.1 (the lowest)

1.1 (the lowest) Total employment in occupation: 500 (2nd lowest)

24. Maine

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $54,710

$54,710 Cost of living: 2.8% less than U.S. (21st highest)

2.8% less than U.S. (21st highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $56,239 (24th highest)

$56,239 (24th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.5 (7th lowest)

1.5 (7th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 940 (6th lowest)

23. Montana

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $55,270

$55,270 Cost of living: 8.4% less than U.S. (15th lowest)

8.4% less than U.S. (15th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,931 (13th highest)

$59,931 (13th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.7 (10th highest)

2.7 (10th highest) Total employment in occupation: 1,320 (10th lowest)

22. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $55,410

$55,410 Cost of living: 8.0% less than U.S. (18th lowest)

8.0% less than U.S. (18th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,831 (14th highest)

$59,831 (14th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.1 (25th highest)

2.1 (25th highest) Total employment in occupation: 5,930 (19th highest)

21. Texas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $56,310

$56,310 Cost of living: 1.5% less than U.S. (18th highest)

1.5% less than U.S. (18th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $57,154 (21st highest)

$57,154 (21st highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.9 (18th lowest)

1.9 (18th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 24,600 (4th highest)

20. Hawaii

Source: jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $58,630

$58,630 Cost of living: 13.2% more than U.S. (the highest)

13.2% more than U.S. (the highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $50,875 (5th lowest)

$50,875 (5th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.9 (19th lowest)

1.9 (19th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 1,150 (7th lowest)

19. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $58,760

$58,760 Cost of living: 6.2% more than U.S. (7th highest)

6.2% more than U.S. (7th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $55,103 (24th lowest)

$55,103 (24th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.7 (12th highest)

2.7 (12th highest) Total employment in occupation: 7,040 (16th highest)

18. Michigan

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $58,780

$58,780 Cost of living: 5.7% less than U.S. (24th lowest)

5.7% less than U.S. (24th lowest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,158 (5th highest)

$62,158 (5th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 1.8 (11th lowest)

1.8 (11th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 7,440 (14th highest)

17. Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $59,050

$59,050 Cost of living: 3.3% less than U.S. (22nd highest)

3.3% less than U.S. (22nd highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $60,986 (12th highest)

$60,986 (12th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.3 (18th highest)

2.3 (18th highest) Total employment in occupation: 7,110 (15th highest)

16. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $59,500

$59,500 Cost of living: 2.3% more than U.S. (13th highest)

2.3% more than U.S. (13th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $58,145 (20th highest)

$58,145 (20th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.7 (11th highest)

2.7 (11th highest) Total employment in occupation: 10,470 (9th highest)

15. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $59,660

$59,660 Cost of living: 2.3% less than U.S. (20th highest)

2.3% less than U.S. (20th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $61,046 (11th highest)

$61,046 (11th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 3.9 (2nd highest)

3.9 (2nd highest) Total employment in occupation: 1,760 (13th lowest)

14. Illinois

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $60,370

$60,370 Cost of living: 1.4% more than U.S. (16th highest)

1.4% more than U.S. (16th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,518 (15th highest)

$59,518 (15th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.1 (25th lowest)

2.1 (25th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 12,370 (6th highest)

13. Minnesota

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $60,380

$60,380 Cost of living: 1.6% less than U.S. (19th highest)

1.6% less than U.S. (19th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $61,332 (10th highest)

$61,332 (10th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.2 (23rd highest)

2.2 (23rd highest) Total employment in occupation: 6,140 (18th highest)

12. Vermont

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $60,560

$60,560 Cost of living: 1.3% less than U.S. (17th highest)

1.3% less than U.S. (17th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $61,372 (9th highest)

$61,372 (9th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.2 (22nd highest)

2.2 (22nd highest) Total employment in occupation: 640 (4th lowest)

11. New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,040

$61,040 Cost of living: 9.1% more than U.S. (4th highest)

9.1% more than U.S. (4th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $55,486 (25th lowest)

$55,486 (25th lowest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.3 (19th highest)

2.3 (19th highest) Total employment in occupation: 9,580 (10th highest)

10. Nevada

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,180

$61,180 Cost of living: 4.5% less than U.S. (25th highest)

4.5% less than U.S. (25th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $63,907 (2nd highest)

$63,907 (2nd highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.3 (21st highest)

2.3 (21st highest) Total employment in occupation: 3,190 (22nd lowest)

9. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,490

$61,490 Cost of living: 4.4% more than U.S. (8th highest)

4.4% more than U.S. (8th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $58,760 (18th highest)

$58,760 (18th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.4 (16th highest)

2.4 (16th highest) Total employment in occupation: 740 (5th lowest)

8. Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $62,080

$62,080 Cost of living: 3.6% less than U.S. (23rd highest)

3.6% less than U.S. (23rd highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $64,333 (the highest)

$64,333 (the highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.0 (21st lowest)

2.0 (21st lowest) Total employment in occupation: 11,390 (8th highest)

7. New York

Source: cmart7327 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $62,730

$62,730 Cost of living: 9.5% more than U.S. (3rd highest)

9.5% more than U.S. (3rd highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $56,768 (22nd highest)

$56,768 (22nd highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 3.3 (3rd highest)

3.3 (3rd highest) Total employment in occupation: 30,020 (3rd highest)

6. Massachusetts

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $63,360

$63,360 Cost of living: 6.6% more than U.S. (6th highest)

6.6% more than U.S. (6th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,207 (17th highest)

$59,207 (17th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.1 (24th lowest)

2.1 (24th lowest) Total employment in occupation: 7,490 (13th highest)

5. Connecticut

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $63,490

$63,490 Cost of living: 2.6% more than U.S. (11th highest)

2.6% more than U.S. (11th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $61,837 (7th highest)

$61,837 (7th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 3.0 (4th highest)

3.0 (4th highest) Total employment in occupation: 4,860 (23rd highest)

4. Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $63,980

$63,980 Cost of living: 3.0% more than U.S. (9th highest)

3.0% more than U.S. (9th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,040 (6th highest)

$62,040 (6th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.5 (14th highest)

2.5 (14th highest) Total employment in occupation: 4,790 (25th highest)

3. Colorado

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $65,010

$65,010 Cost of living: 3.0% more than U.S. (10th highest)

3.0% more than U.S. (10th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $63,054 (4th highest)

$63,054 (4th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.1 (23rd lowest)

2.1 (23rd lowest) Total employment in occupation: 5,750 (20th highest)

2. Washington

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $69,260

$69,260 Cost of living: 8.9% more than U.S. (5th highest)

8.9% more than U.S. (5th highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $63,106 (3rd highest)

$63,106 (3rd highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.4 (17th highest)

2.4 (17th highest) Total employment in occupation: 8,020 (12th highest)

1. California

Source: ibsky / iStock via Getty Images

Median annual salary for occupation: $69,790

$69,790 Cost of living: 11.8% more than U.S. (2nd highest)

11.8% more than U.S. (2nd highest) Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $61,557 (8th highest)

$61,557 (8th highest) Employment in occupation per 1,000 jobs: 2.1 (24th highest)

2.1 (24th highest) Total employment in occupation: 37,270 (the highest)