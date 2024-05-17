Did Buffett Scoop Up Shares of Boeing Without Us Knowing? sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Boeing’s appeal to Warren Buffett is bolstered by its strong brand, quasi-monopoly status, and significant defense operations, which benefit from ongoing global conflicts and defense spending. With substantial cash reserves, Buffett may consider investing in Boeing (NYSE: BA) soon, especially as the company’s stock could stabilize or become more attractive due to potential whistleblower testimonies. The next few months are critical for assessing Boeing’s market position and potential investment opportunities.

Yeah. Something else people sometimes forget is that Boeing deep down is a defense company.

Right.

And there are enough wars or, you know, warlike situations in the world. So if you’re a defense contractor, the next five years could look pretty good for you.

Oh, absolutely. And, you know, there’s a constant flow of money from around the world, and you’ve seen the money that’s gone, you know, I mean, ostensibly the money for Ukraine, and it ostensibly is going right back to American arms manufacturers and defense contractors. So, yeah, absolutely.

Yeah, and as NATO moves weapons over, a lot of that weaponry has been sold to the NATO countries by U.S. manufacturers.

Right. That part of Boeing should continue to do pretty well. So let’s do this. I think if Buffett’s going to do something with Boeing, it’s probably going to be in the next few months. He’s going to wait maybe a little while, but I don’t think things are going to get worse at Boeing. They’re going to go sideways. So if he’s going to do something, I think he’ll probably do it soon. So let’s come back to this in a couple months. Let’s see where Boeing is trading. And maybe Buffett will surprise us and he will have already started to move in.

Right. Well, and we’ll see if there’s more whistleblower testimony that maybe is the final punch in the face to knock the shares down to a point where he’s willing to go in.

Yeah, that’s true.