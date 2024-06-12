5 Dogs of the Dow Offer Huge Passive Income Potential in June 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The Dow Jones industrials are up over 10% this year.

The highest-yielding Dow stock offers a dividend of over 6%.

Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

The Dogs of the Dow is a well-known strategy first published in 1991 by Michael Higgins. The plan seeks to maximize the yield of investments by buying the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks available from the Dow Jones Industrial Average each year. The highest-yielding stocks are also the lowest-priced stocks in the venerable average, as the lower a stock (or bond) goes in price, the higher the attached yield or coupon becomes.

While the Nasdaq surged 43% and the S&P 500 was up 24.2% in 2023, the former is up 13.3% and the latter 10.3% this year. It’s important to note that investors who try to chase the market rally may find themselves in a precarious position. This summer, attempting to pick up nickels in front of a bulldozer could be a risky strategy.

We decided to screen the Dogs of the Dow, looking for the companies paying among the biggest dividends, which also have decent upside potential and can provide some solid total return in June and the rest of 2024. Here at 247 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the power of total return to our readers. This strategy can significantly boost your overall investing success. Total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value and dividends.

Why should investors buy the Dogs of the Dow?

Source: eAlisa / iStock via Getty Images

Over the past 20 years, from the end of 2023, the Dogs have returned just over 8% a year on average, including dividends. While not lights-out stats, the stocks are typically less volatile than non-paying stocks and are well-known companies that have been around for decades.

Chevron

Source: NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector, and it pays a rich 4.14% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum product

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in the fall that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

Three lawsuits have been filed against Hess, charging inadequate disclosure over the sale, and Chevron has said arbitration over Hess’ Guyana assets could delay the closing timeline until October 2025. However, most Wall Street analysts feel the deal ultimately will get done, and Chevron will emerge even more powerful in the energy sector.

Dow

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

This company was spun out from Dupont in 2019 and offers investors growth and income potential with a hefty 4.82% dividend. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company formed by the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and subsequent spin in 2019.

The company is organized into three principal divisions:

Performance Materials & Coatings

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which provides crop protection, seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions, and healthy oils.

Consumer Solutions, which consists of:

Consumer Care

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Electronic Materials

Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses

Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of:

Dow Building & Construction

Dow Coating Materials

Energy & Water Solutions

Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses

Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses

Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Energy and Hydrocarbons business

IBM

Source: Joern Pollex / Getty Images

The legacy blue chip tech giant pays a solid 4% dividend and offers conservative investors a safer way to play the sector. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry.

The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment.

The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, and it facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services.

The company has a strategic partnership with various companies including:

Hyperscalers

Service providers

Global system integrators

Software and hardware vendors that include Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics, SAP, and others

Verizon Communications

Source: photobyphm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value and pays investors a 6.46% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices.

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Source: patty_c / Getty Images

This huge drugstore chain is a safe retail play, paying a 6.17% dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NYSE: WBA) is a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company with three segments:

Retail Pharmacy USA

Retail Pharmacy International

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and various retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumables, and general merchandise products, through its retail drugstores.

It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services. This segment operates nearly 10,000 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States and six specialty pharmacies.

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Retail Pharmacy International segment is a testament to its diverse product offerings. It sells prescription drugs, health and wellness products, beauty products, personal care products, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices.

The International segment has operations in:

The United Kingdom

Thailand

Norway

The Republic of Ireland

The Netherlands

Mexico

Chile

The company also operates 550 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers.

The shares were hit hard after the company cut the dividend earlier this year, but with managment once again trying to sell the Boots pharmacies, based in the United Kingdom, investors have once again started to bid the shares higher.

∴

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.