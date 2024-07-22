Which Countries Does Putin Rely On?

A Geopolitical Chess Game Heats Up

Military and defense expert Michael Muir explores the nations that are sympathetic to Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the support from BRICS nations, particularly China and India, and highlighting Belarus as Russia’s key ally in Europe. The discussion provides insight into the geopolitical dynamics and alliances influencing the conflict.

Transcript:

Sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause.

So let’s look on the other side of the coin.

Which nations are more sympathetic to the Russian cause and where does Russia have support on the global stage today?

Sure.

When the war began, I think a lot of us just thought that Russia was just going to be this complete pariah state in the international community.

And that was reflected to an extent when we look at some of the UN resolutions that came out in 2022.

It was overwhelmingly against the Russian invasion.

Russia is not without friends in the international community, and that’s important to know.

I think one of the first organizations we can touch on, this is not like a formal alliance.

It shouldn’t be compared to NATO or even EU.

But BRICS, that’s an acronym for the founding members as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, plus about a dozen or so Gulf states and other regions.

It’s a very loose organization to encourage economic cooperation.

And Russia is a part of that.

And the response from a lot of these members of BRICS to the Ukrainian invasion has been somewhat muted.

They haven’t severed ties with Moscow as a result of this conflict.

Some of the members have been a bit more supportive of Russia than others.

India has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil.

China is really a hugely important trading partner for Russia.

It’s very it’s pretty one sided this arrangement.

And for China, it’s not really about It’s not really a strong alliance.

It’s not really an alliance at all.

It’s just this kind of marriage of convenience because their goals are somewhat aligned in this particular area.

But Chinese-Russian history is very long, very complicated, and we don’t need to get into the details too much just to say that China is kind of propping up Russia at this point.

But then if we’re talking about firmer friends, Belarus is probably the last remaining European ally that Putin has.

Belarus has had a pretty flexible foreign policy until fairly recently.

It was trying to play off kind of Russia against the rest of Europe.

But then after the hotly disputed elections and the necessity of Russian support to maintain the regime, Belarus has kind of very much redirected its foreign policy towards being friendly towards Moscow, and it’s been used as a staging area for the invasion of Ukraine.

They haven’t directly participated in the war, but it’s hard to say they’re neutral in the sense that their territory is being used in this.