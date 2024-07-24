What Does North Korea Gain From War With Ukraine? 24/7 Wall St

North Korea’s Pact With Russia Puts the World on Edge

Military and defense expert Michael Muir explores North Korea’s potential involvement in the Ukraine conflict and its broader implications. It examines what North Korea might gain from such involvement, including increased global influence and valuable combat experience. The discussion also touches on the complex web of alliances and treaties that could escalate local conflicts into regional or even global wars.

Transcript:

Then the question might be, well, what does North Korea stand to gain from any involvement in Ukraine?

Well, the simple answer there would be greater influence in the world stage and valuable combat experience, which any military, as we talked about that in a previous discussion, the importance of informing military doctrine with practical experience.

So there is something for North Korea to gain from getting involved.

Again, I’m not saying they will and it’s probably quite unlikely, but it’s possible.

And that’s what treaties like this do, is they make intervention into conflict possible.

You know, we can look at so many parallels in history where these blocks of alliances have a tendency to drag other nations into conflicts and create, you know, local wars, regional wars, regional wars, global wars.

And then if we go to the far east, um, North Korea has a security pact with China as well.

So if there’s a conflict there and North Korea somehow gets dragged in, does Russia get involved too.