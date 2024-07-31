Want $1000 in Passive Income? Invest This Much in 3M Stock josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

3M cut the dividend shareholders receive by over 50% in May.

The stock has rallied on the cut, as it helps the company’s balance sheet.

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Why Invest in 3M?

Those looking to buy fallen angel Dividend Aristocrat stocks may want to consider shares of industrial/materials giant 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) as a great contrarian idea and solid passive income-generating machine. The shares have rallied over the last month and still pay a solid 2.76% dividend.

3M operates through four segments:

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

The Safety and Industrial segment offers:

Industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications

Auto body repair solutions

Closure systems for personal hygiene products

Masking and packaging materials

Electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance

Power distribution and electrical original equipment manufacturers

Structural adhesives and tapes

Respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions

Natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles

The 3M Transportation and Electronics segment provides:

Ceramic solutions

Attachment tapes

Films, sound, and temperature management for vehicles

Premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage

Light management films and electronics assembly solutions

Packaging and interconnection solutions

Reflective signage for highway and vehicle safety

The company’s Healthcare segment offers:

Food safety indicator solutions

Healthcare procedure coding and reimbursement software

Skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions

Dentistry and orthodontic solutions

Filtration and purification systems

The Consumer segment provides:

Consumer bandages

Braces, supports, and consumer respirators

Cleaning products for the home

Retail abrasives

Paint accessories

Car care DIY products

Picture hanging

Consumer air quality solutions

Stationery products

How many shares of 3M are needed to generate $1,000?

Investors looking to generate $1,000 per year in passive income by owning 3M shares, which pay $2.80 per share each year, would have to buy 357 shares of the stock at current trading prices. That would be approximately a $36,050 purchase, and with the stock acting much better since the dividend was reduced back in May, there could still be some big upside in the shares.

The stock traded as high as $170 just three years ago, in May 2021, and with Wall Street praising the fiscal moves the company is enacting, more analyst support could be on the way. Six Wall Street firms currently rate the stock a Buy.

