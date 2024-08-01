How to Complain to McDonald's jonesdlwa / Flickr

Is there a good, easy-to-find, place at the McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) website for complaints about its service? Not really.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) stock has been hammered recently. Its most recent earnings were mediocre. Management said part of the reason was that inflation and other factors have made food too expensive, particularly for people with very low incomes.

McDonald’s offers home delivery through third-party companies and is bound to have customer issues in its 13,000 U.S. stores. Its website has a “Contact Us” section.

Oddly, the first part of the Contact Us section of the McDonald’s website is not about the fast-food company. It is for complaints about Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub service, along with their phone numbers. In other words, it is not for complaints about the organization that makes the food or sets its prices. The FAQ section covers “McDelivery,” reward points, and the McDonald’s app.

There is also a “Feedback” section. People can write out their feedback in words that total no more than 2,000 characters, including name, address, email, and phone number.

Another customer feedback section on the company’s website is called “Services & Amenities.” It addresses customer needs for Wi-Fi and how to get the McDonald’s app.

Finally, there is a “Shareholder Resources” section for those who want to contact McDonald’s about its stock price.

