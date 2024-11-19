Big Changes Are Coming to Medicare in 2025 24/7 Wall St

[00:00:00] Doug: I’ve got Medicare. You’ve got Medicare. Yeah, it’s sort of thin, if I go to see doctors, there’s a lot of limitations. There’s a lot of waiting, a lot of doctors don’t take it. So what should somebody do that’s affordable if they know that using the government plan alone isn’t enough.

[00:00:19] Lee: Well, again, I think we’ve discussed this before, but the, Medicare A and B parts, are part of the Medicare that you immediately get. And those are somewhat restricted Medicare advantage or part C is what you see, Aetna, Humana, UnitedHealth, all these big, companies pitching. And then attached to that is a Part D, which is a prescription, a prescription, a pay, pay for your prescriptions.

[00:00:48] Lee: Now, one of the things that I noticed is that, there’s some changes for 2025 and we thought we’d let everybody know drugs are gonna be capped at $2,000 in part D and I think that’s lowered from before. And the deductible will increase to $595 from 5 45. And these, those, and those are those folks that have multiple drug prescription needs.

[00:01:16] Lee: That could be an issue. Another thing is at a certain level, 25 percent of the out of pocket level will hit. And I guess that’s important for many. But one of the things that I think people have to be very careful about is some of these providers that do Medicare Advantage Part C and Part D, they’re dropping coverage and they’re totally dropping coverage.

[00:01:41] Lee: So most seniors right now have the ability between now and December 7th to change their plan and they can go in and they can call Humana and they can call Aetna or whomever but it’s probably real smart for all of our viewers now to double check with their provider to make sure that they’re indeed going to still cover them next year because you know for a lot of people and a lot of smaller providers it’s just it’s very expensive and either they’re not making a profit or it’s extremely thin, so they’re just dropping it.

[00:02:15] Lee: So one thing we definitely suggest is check with your provider. Now, again, if it’s a Humana, an Aetna, a United Health, anybody like that, that you have a plan with, you should be fine, but it makes sense to give them a call. All you got to do is give them your group number and then, your membership number, and they can look you up super quick, even if you don’t have an actual representative and they can tell you what the, 2025 outlet looks like.

