5 Stocks Trading Near $5 That Pay Massive Double-Digit Ultra-High-Yield Dividends biggunsband / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

Low-priced stocks allow investors to buy more shares.

Typically, stocks that trade under $5 are not marginable.

Aggressive investors love stocks trading under the $5 level.

Not sure how to gauge risk reward for your portfolio? An experienced financial advisor may be just the ticket. Click here for more information.

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is hard to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks to make good money and get a higher share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half.

For low-price stock skeptics, many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, all traded in the single digits at one time.

Five stocks are trading around the $5 level, offering investors huge ultra-high-yield dividends. The added value for investors is that if the stocks trade sideways, you are still paid a massive dividend to be patient.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

relif / Getty Images

While only suited for some, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well having some of these companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that make a significant difference.

Cato

Paying shareholders a gigantic 10.97% dividend, this company, founded in 1946, could attract value buyers at current trading levels. Cato Corp. (NYSE: CATO) and its subsidiaries operate as a specialty fashion apparel and accessories retailer in the southeastern United States.

It operates through two segments:

Retail

Credit

The company’s stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including:

Dressy, career, and casual sportswear

Dresses

Coats

Shoes

Lingerie

Costume jewelry

Handbags

Men’s wear

Lines for kids and infants

It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under these names:

Cato

Cato Fashions

Cato Plus

It’s Fashion

Fashion Metro

Versona

It also provides credit card services and layaway plans for its customers.

FAT Brands

anderm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With a funny name and a massive 10.24% dividend, this stock makes sense for investors. FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a multi-brand restaurant company that acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick-service, fast-casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide.

It owns restaurant brands, including:

Round Table Pizza

Marble Slab Creamery

Great American Cookies

Hot Dog on a Stick

Pretzelmaker

Fazoli’s

Fatburger

Johnny Rockets

Elevation Burger

Yalla Mediterranean

Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse

Native Grill & Wings

Twin Peaks

Prospect Capital

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Hedge funds love this top Business development company, and the gigantic 13.77% dividend makes it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) specializes in:

Middle market, mature, mezzanine finance,

Later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development

Capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations

Cash flow term loans, marketplace lending, and bridge transactions.

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses.

Prospect Capital focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios. It invests in debt financing for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, and real estate financings/investments.

The company invests in the following sectors and business silos:

Aerospace and defense

Chemicals

Conglomerate and consumer services

Ecological

Electronics

Financial services

Machinery and Manufacturing

Media

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Software

Specialty Minerals

Textiles and leather

Transportation

Oil gas and coal production

In addition to favoring materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, and business services.

Uniti Group

NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

Way off the radar, this specialty company delivers a massive 10.17% dividend. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring and constructing mission-critical communications infrastructure and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry.

As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

The company recently announced in the summer a significant network expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, one of its 30 enterprise markets. This expansion, spanning approximately 70 route miles, is more than a move to increase its footprint. It’s a strategic decision to support one of its hyperscale customers, demonstrating Uniti’s forward-thinking approach and potential for future success.

Uniti provides multiple conduits and high-strand count fiber to its hyper-scale customer to connect critical data center locations within the Huntsville metropolitan area and tie in diverse, long-haul routes connecting Huntsville to other regional and national data center markets.

VOC Energy Trust

grandriver / E+ via Getty Images

For aggressive investors looking for energy bargains, this could be a winner. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) acquires and holds a term net profits interest in the net proceeds from production and sale of interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas.

The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. It recently reported a net income of $3.1 million in its third quarter and a profit of 18 cents per share. The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $3.4 million.

Four Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Yielding at Least 10% Are Our Top December Picks

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.