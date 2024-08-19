5 Sizzling Stocks Under $5 That Pay Massive Ultra-High-Yield Dividends biggunsband / Shutterstock.com

Companies that pay ultra-high-yield dividends are perfect for those seeking passive income.

With interest rates set to fall, dividend stocks will move back in favor.

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is hard to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks to make good money and get a higher share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half.

For low-price stock skeptics, many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, all traded in the single digits at one time.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for stock trading under $5 that come with double-digit ultra-high-yield dividends that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2024 and beyond. Five companies that hit our screens, making the total return potential even more intriguing. Dividend investors should also snap up this new report.

Cato Corporation

Bobex-73 / iStock via Getty Images

Paying shareholders a gigantic 14.02% dividend, this company, founded in 1946, could attract value buyers at current trading levels. Cato Corp. (NYSE: CATO) and its subsidiaries operate as a specialty fashion apparel and accessories retailer in the southeastern United States.

It operates through two segments:

Retail

Credit

The company’s stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including:

Dressy, career, and casual sportswear

Dresses

Coats

Shoes

Lingerie

Costume jewelry

Handbags

Men’s wear

Lines for kids and infants

It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under these names:

Cato

Cato Fashions

Cato Plus

It’s Fashion

Fashion Metro

Versona names

It also provides credit card services and layaway plans for its customers.

Medical Properties Trust

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Not only does Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) stand out in the health care industry, but it pays a rich 13.07% dividend. The company is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities.

Since its inception, the company has become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Since the end of the third quarter in 2023, the company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. It sold eight additional properties in July as it continues to strengthen its liquidity position

The company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows hospital operators to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other investments in operations.

Orion Office REIT

brokentaco / Flickr

Trading under $4 with a massive 10.55% dividend, this company could double in price from its current trading levels. Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) specializes in owning, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the United States.

The portfolio is leased primarily to creditworthy tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The company’s team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework, which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun off from Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) on November 12, 2021, and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has an office in New York.

Prospect Capital

Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

Hedge funds love this top business development company, and the gigantic 14.68% dividend paid monthly makes it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) specializes in:

Middle market, mature, mezzanine finance

Later stage, emerging growth

Leveraged buyouts

Refinancing

Acquisitions

Recapitalizations

Turnaround

Growth capital development

Capital expenditures

Subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations,

Cash flow term loans

Market place lending

Bridge transactions

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses.

Prospect Capital focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations such as debt financing for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, and real estate financings/investments.

The company invests in the following sectors and business silos:

Aerospace and defense

Chemicals

Conglomerate and consumer services

Ecological

Electronics

Financial services

Machinery and manufacturing

Media

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Software

Specialty minerals

Textiles and leather

Transportation

Oil gas and coal production

In addition to favoring materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors

Uniti Group

NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

Way off the radar, this specialty company delivers a massive 10.68% dividend. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring and constructing mission-critical communications infrastructure and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry.

As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Uniti is not resting on its laurels. The company recently announced a significant network expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, one of its existing 30 enterprise markets. This expansion, spanning approximately 70 route miles, is not just a move to increase its footprint. It’s a strategic decision to support one of its hyperscale customers, demonstrating Uniti’s forward-thinking approach and potential for future success.

Uniti provides multiple conduits and high-strand count fiber to its hyper-scale customer to connect key data center locations within the Huntsville metropolitan area and tie in diverse, long-haul routes connecting Huntsville to other regional and national data center markets.

