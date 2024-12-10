The 9 Nations Betting Big on Submarines Today, and the One Building the Largest Fleet on Earth 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points

Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Iran, Japan, Russia, the UK, and the U.S. are heavily investing in submarines because they understand how important they are to modern world security and defense.

With the biggest submarine fleet in the world, China is increasing its capacity by using diesel-electric and nuclear-powered submarines, therefore allowing it flexibility in its regional operations.

Despite restrictions in recruitment, nations with pacifist pasts—like Japan—are upgrading their submarine units and bolstering their maritime defense capability.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Austin Smith: Which nations today are betting on submarines? Because we hear that we’re in this new era of unmanned vehicles. And you and I have spoken about that as well. But submarines still play a really critical role in the world conflict and ensuring stability today.

[00:00:12] Austin Smith: So which nations are bidding big on submarines right now?

[00:00:16] Michael Muir: Well, yeah, so we have Australia as part of a trilateral agreement, with the UK and US that I just mentioned brazil or another one Which is quite interesting because they were always well not always but they tend to be thought of as a soft power. But they have a security agreement with france to build up their submarine fleet So I think they’re kind of transitioning from soft power to I guess conventional power China has the largest submarine fleet in the world and they’re not resting on their laurels.

[00:00:43] Michael Muir: They’re still building them up interestingly, so the US submarine fleet is all nuclear powered but the chinese because they’re basically operating in their backyard, don’t need to have an exclusively nuclear powered submarine fleet. They still make use of diesel electric which are still perfectly viable submarines. I just mentioned Iran, Japan, are modernizing their submarine floor, force, again, they’re a pacifist nation, but their maritime self defense force is one of the largest and most powerful navies in the world.

[00:01:13] Michael Muir: And that’s only going to, they’re only going to get stronger. Their only limiting factor right now is difficulties with recruitment. Russia have always been major submarine enthusiasts and they’re investing heavily in that, especially with their experiences, with Ukraine and the black sea and their surface fleet being essentially useless. UK are modernizing their nuclear armed submarines and the U. S. is in the midst of modernizing its own submarines. So it’s actually just a very broad range of world powers that are betting big on submarines and for good reasons.

[00:01:45] Austin Smith: So I’m counting. What is it? Nine nations that are betting big on submarines, including Taiwan potentially, although maybe those are more of a UUV situation with China having the largest submarine fleet on earth.

