This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won't Stop

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is among the most-watched cryptocurrencies, for good reason. The world’s second-largest token continues to see significant buying interest, despite a near-term plunge this past weekend which saw the value of Ether drop from around $3,400 to end last month to as low as roughly $2,400 per token in the span of approximately 24 hours.

However, as I’m writing this, Ethereum has since made up more than half of its losses, and is clearly set for some impressive moves higher. That is, if the momentum we’ve seen play out over the past couple days can be sustained, and the macro environment improves.

Those are big ifs. But given the significant growth investors have become accustomed to on the Ethereum network, I do think it’s more likely than not that Eric Trump’s recent endorsement of Ethereum could be prescient and noteworthy for investors looking to gain exposure to a crypto that’s got the blessing of the president’s family.

Here’s more on why investors may want to consider Ethereum on its recent dip.

Ethereum remains one of the most vital digital currencies from a number of angles, with important implications for the global DeFi ecosystem.

Here are a few reasons why this token could see strong performance in 2025, outside of this past week’s recent blip.

Strong Performance Expected in 2025

Ethereum previously surpassed $3,500 multiple times in 2024, briefly exceeding $4,000 in May and December. Its all-time high of $4,892 occurred in November 2021, so there’s still some work to do for Ethereum to break through to new all-time highs. But with aforementioned sentiment shifting in a bullish direction, it’s clear this is a top token with some of the best hype-related fundamentals in the crypto space. And political endorsements certainly don’t hurt as well.

It’s worth pointing out that the speculative nature of technical analysis make predictions around where any cryptocurrency will head unreliable. However, Ethereum does have some key catalysts bulls have reason to grasp onto, including the mainnet launch of Abstract, featuring 120 live projects and over 350 planned for the year. This launch is one of many that highlights broader blockchain adoption, and growth within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, functions as a global computer utilizing smart contracts that execute transactions within decentralized finance (DeFi), moving financial processes to users’ devices. Its value stems from widespread application rather than scarcity, with token burning from transaction fees reducing supply and rewarding stakeholders. Continuous upgrades focus on security and cost efficiency, crucial as Ethereum faces competition from emerging platforms like Solana and Cardano, with its definitive worth tied to the adoption of DeFi and Web3 applications.

Road to $4,000

Ethereum whales capitalized on its price dip to $3,000, driving its recovery and suggesting that further gains could be ahead. A number of top crypto analysts have noted the addition of 13 mega whales, each holding over 10,000 ETH, which signal growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s upside.

From a political angle, there’s more to consider than Eric Trump’s recent endorsement. Donald Trump’s DeFi project (World Liberty Financial) has further boosted activity on the Ethereum blockchain, and could continue to do so for some time. So long as investors continue to buy into the Trump trade in the crypto realm, Ethereum is likely to be a winner.

On this front, World Liberty Financial (WLF) has recently diversified its holdings with assets like TRX, AAVE, LINK, ENA, and WBTC, alongside ETH. With a $370.4 million portfolio across 44 holdings, WLF is positioning itself as a prominent DeFi player. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment noted WLF’s moves align with Trump’s vision to establish the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

Ethereum has lagged behind altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Cardano, struggling to break past $4,000 despite multiple attempts. That said, if this recent rally continues and there’s more pent-up demand behind the scenes, I think Ethereum could be poised for relative performance, at least for the foreseeable future.

Ethereum Still Looks Like a Buy

As it addresses traditional financial inefficiencies with innovative solutions, Ethereum’s potential for long-term value increase looks promising, reinforcing the idea of sustained investment in this cryptocurrency. If these near-term tailwinds continue, I think Ethereum investors could be well-rewarded for buying this dip and holding for at least the next year.

