This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won't Stop

Solana (SOL-USD) is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain platform that’s really taken the crypto world by storm. Indeed, there’s a reason why Solana is one of the top-performing mega-cap cryptos over the past year, with one-year gains currently standing at more than 87%.

There are good reasons why Solana has surged relative to other proof-of-stake layer-1 projects. For one, Solana is the blockchain of choice for many developers, due to the network’s smart contract functionality and programming capabilities. Much of what we’re seeing in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is taking place on the Solana blockchain. For those bullish on what this means for the growth of not only the crypto sector as a whole, but the value of Solana’s native token, this is a very good thing.

With rock-bottom transaction fees and ultra fast throughput, Solana provides a differentiated option to other larger networks such as that of Ethereum. Here’s more on why this top millionaire-maker crypto looks like its recent surge is far from over.

Key Points About This Article:

Solana remains among the best-performing large-cap tokens in this market, for good reason.

Here’s how far the token has come over the past year, and what 2025 might have in store for this top project.

A Big Winner in 2024

In 2024, Solana demonstrated robust performance relative to its peers, with the token surging past the key $250 level in November. Impressively, Solana has since gone on to make a new all-time high in January, so one could argue that Solana’s recent move off of its all-time high could be a buying opportunity, for those who think the token is about to head higher from here.

But last year’s performance is particularly notable, considering Solana started the year around $100 per token. This move has been fueled by strong network activity growth and very bullish sentiment among investors looking for exposure to the fastest-growing crypto projects out there. With a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion at the time of writing, Solana remains one of the top five largest cryptocurrencies in the world, making its growth rate that much more remarkable.

This strong growth continues to showcase Solana’s scalability and ability to attract developers and users, which could set the stage for continued momentum into 2025 and beyond.

Outlook for 2025

As mentioned, Solana’s recent surge to new all-time highs this year has been welcomed by long-term investors, many of whom held through the so-called “crypto winter” of 2022. Now, Solana has since given up around 30% from its all-time highs, so there has been some concern among traders and short-term investors that this recent bearish activity could continue for some time. After all, no one could blame some investors for taking profits after an incredible rally in recent years.

The thing is, many crypto analysts have put forward predictions for Solana’s performance in 2025 that largely reflect optimism for the proof-of-stake network. Some analysts have put forward price predictions for Solana that go as high as $750, which would reflect the potential for similar performance in 2025 as investors saw last year. However, others suggest this token could remain roughly steady, ending the year around $220 per token.

Overall, the consensus estimate for where Solana could head in 2025 looks to be around $450 per token – still strong performance. I think such a price target is reasonable, though market volatility and competition from other networks such as Ethereum could provide hiccups along the way.

Solana Still Looks Like a Buy

President Trump launched the Official Trump meme coin on Jan. 17 via Solana instead of Ethereum, attracting over 200,000 new users through the Moonshot app. This influx boosted Solana’s ecosystem and could deter users from transitioning to Ethereum, given Solana’s low fees and fast transactions. While Ethereum gained 35% in the past year, Solana surged 174%, highlighting its appeal and contributing to Ethereum investors’ growing frustration.

I’m of the view that the outlook for Solana remains positive in 2025. That said, I’m also well aware that this is a top token that’s rallied very hard and very fast. If market sentiment shifts, we’ve seen what a protracted downturn can do for the valuation of top-tier projects, including Solana, in the past.

That said, this recent dip does look like a solid entry point for long-term investors.

