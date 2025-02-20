Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Up $41 Billion Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

So far this year, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has risen by $41 billion to $248 billion. This makes him the second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Elon Musk is ahead of Zuckerberg with a net worth of $402 billion.

Most of Zuckerberg’s wealth comes from his ownership in Meta Platforms, a company he co-founded. Meta’s primary business is Facebook, the largest social network in the world. Facebook currently has over 3 billion monthly users.

Meta’s share price is up 20% this year to $703. Its market cap of $1.78 trillion makes it the eighth most valuable company in the world. Zuckerberg owns about 13% of Meta’s shares. However, the company has created a special class of shares that gives him voted control.

Zuckerberg founded Facebook, which is Meta’s largest and oldest product, in 2004 while an undergraduate at Harvard. Beyond Facebook, Meta owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Facebook has about 18% of the world’s total digital ad revenue. The only platform ahead of it is Google at 39%. In the most recently reported quarter, Meta’s revenue rose 21% to $48.4 billion. Earnings increased 50% to $8.02 per share.

In the past two months, Meta’s shares have been partially driven by the possible shutdown of TikTok, which competes directly with Meta’s Instagram. If TikTok’s 170 million users cannot use the TikTok platform in the United States, one of the likely places for them to go is Instagram. Due to an order from President Trump, TikTok’s U.S. presence in America is still pending.

