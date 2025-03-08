Americans Slash Spending: 5 High-Yield Dividend Consumer Staples Stocks Are Bulletproof Thinkstock

U.S. consumer spending collapsed in January, falling to lows not seen in almost four years. Americans cut their spending by 0.2% in January as tariff threats, massive government layoffs, and big tech continued to dominate headlines. Data released in late February showed consumers cut their spending by the most since February 2021. The U.S. Department of Commerce also cited the unseasonably cold January weather, which some reports indicated was part of the coldest winter in the United States in 25 years.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: While consumer discretionary spending took a beating, consumer staples likely held up better.

Inflation was somewhat tempered, which is a huge positive.

The Federal Reserve likely keeps rates set at current levels for the rest of 2025.

Do you have an allocation to consumer staples stocks in your portfolio? Why not meet with a Financial Advisor near you for a portfolio review today? Click here to find one now. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Consumer staples stocks are shares of companies that sell everyday essentials, such as food, drinks, and household goods. These stocks are considered relatively stable investments because the demand for these products is consistent across economic cycles. One of the benefits to owning consumer staples stocks, especially when market volatility and the stock market weakens, is that they may be more inflation-resistant than other sectors, and quality companies in the sector can provide consistent, reliable growth.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. consumer staples dividend stocks research database looking for top companies. Five hit our screens. All pay dependable and growing dividends and look to have solid upside to Wall Street’s price targets. In addition, all are rated Buy at top firms that we cover.

Why do we cover consumer staples dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Consumer staples dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Here are five of the top stocks in our consumer staples dividend universe.

Altria

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point and a rich 7.45% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes, primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer. Earlier this year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Diageo

monticelllo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Warren Buffett owns Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO), one of the largest producers of alcoholic beverages in the world. The company pays a solid 4.14% dividend.

It offers:

Scotch whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, beer, and spirits

Irish cream liqueurs

Wine, Raki, tequila, Canadian and American whiskey

Cachaça, and brandy, as well as adult beverages and ready-to-drink products

The company’s premium brands comprise Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

The reserve brands include:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Gold Label 18-year-old

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-year-old

John Walker & Sons Collection

Johnnie Walker The Gold Route

Johnnie Walker The Royal Route

Johnnie Walker super premium brands:

The Singleton

Cardhu

Talisker

Lagavulin, and other malt brands

Kimberly-Clark

jfmdesign / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This consumer staples leader is a safe bet for nervous investors, paying a dependable 3.60% dividend. Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) and its subsidiaries manufacture and market personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

K-C Professional

The Personal Care segment offers a diverse range of products, including:

Disposable diapers

Swim pants, training and youth pants, baby wipes

Feminine and incontinence care products

Related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names

The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the brand names:

Kleenex

Scott

Cottonelle

Viva

Andrex

Scottex

Neve

The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands.

Kraft Heinz

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Warren Buffett also has a sizable position in this company. Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous 5.22% dividend. Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods.

The company is a leading global food company with estimated annual revenues of over $25 billion from well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, and Maxwell House.

Kraft Heinz is North America’s third-largest food and beverage manufacturer. It derives 76% of its revenues from that market and 24% from the International segment.

The company’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O

Kool-Aid

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

PepsiCo

darios44 / Getty Images

This top consumer staples stock posted solid earnings for the fourth quarter that were above expectations. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company. It will continue to supply all the goods for the 2025 March Madness parties and pays a solid 3.57% dividend.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

The 5 Highest-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks Deliver Gigantic Passive Income Streams

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.